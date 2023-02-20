Harry Styles drinks out of his own shoe at Australian gig

Harry Styles drank out of his own shoe on the first night of the Australian leg of his 'Love On Tour' world jaunt.

The 'Kiwi' singer gave in after chants from the crowd at HBF Park in Perth on Monday night (20.02.23) and completed the Aussie tradition of doing a 'Shoey', drinking alcohol, usually beer, from ones own shoe.

A man called Scott did a 'Shoey' before the crowd started chanting "your turn" repeatedly at Harry.

He then proceeded to take off his sneaker before pouring an unknown drink into the shoe and shaking his head in disgust.

Harry told the crowd: "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed.”

The 'As It Was' hitmaker then did the deed and put his soggy shoe back on.

Harry, 29, then joked that he needed a therapy session to get over it.

He laughed: “I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people. It’s fine when Scott does it… I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length.”

Harry's tour Down Under comes after he swept the board at the BRIT Awards earlier this month.

He bagged all four gongs he was up for including the Artist of the Year prize.

The former One Direction singer also won Album of the Year for 'Harry's House', Song of the Year for 'As It Was' and Best Pop/R+B Act.

His trophies take his BRIT Awards total from over the years to eight, and his latest wins followed his hit album ‘Harry’s House’ being named Best Album at the Grammys the week prior.

Harry said as he picked up the Song of the Year award: “This album (‘Harry’s House’), and this song was the most fun I’ve ever had making music. Thank you to everyone who listened.”