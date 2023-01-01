Morrissey seeks label or investor for new album after Capitol Records spat

Morrissey is seeking a "record label or private investor" to put out his new album 'Without Music The World Dies'.



The former Smiths frontman - who was dropped by BMG in 2020 - left Capitol Records, as well as his management company, in December after signing a deal the previous year and has accused them of refusing to release his 14th solo LP 'Bonfire Of Teenagers'.



And Morrissey has now announced another album he's hoping to release, which he unveiled on his blog with the full track-listing.



At the bottom of the post, it reads: "Capitol Records Los Angeles recently terminated their contract with Morrissey, therefore if any record label or private investor has interest in releasing this project, please contact Donnie Knutson at marfagiant@gmail.com."



The record is produced by his long-time producer Joe Chiccarelli.



Morrissey recently accused Capitol of shelving his album to "proudly" promote Sam Smith's "satanism" on their album 'Gloria'.



Writing on his website, Morrissey ranted: "Capitol Records (Los Angeles) proudly promotes Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’; yet they consider the honest truth of Morrissey’s factual ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ to be their biggest threat and they will not release it despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so."



The 63-year-old singer went as far as accusing Capitol of signing 'Bonfire of Teenagers', "in order to sabotage it".



A statement on his website read: “Morrissey is ‘too diverse’ for Universal Music Group. Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.



"At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album.



“Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been no mention of Morrissey on Capitol’s website or on their Artists roster.



“Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief.”



The 'Big Mouth Strikes Again' hitmaker had planned to release 'Bonfire Of Teenagers' this month but announced in November it had been delayed, with no new release date offered.



A brief statement at the time read: "‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site.



"Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles)."







The track-listing for 'Without Music The World Dies' is:



'The Night Pop Dropped'



'Zoom Zoom The Little Boy'



'Boulevard'



'Headache'



'Without Music the World Dies'



'Suspicious Minds'



'Notre-Dame'



'Many Icebergs Ago



'Happy New Tears'



'The Monsters of Pig Alley'