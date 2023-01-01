Rod Stewart's son Sean Stewart ties the knot with Jody Weintraub - report

Sean Stewart, the eldest son of Rod Stewart, reportedly married his girlfriend Jody Weintraub in Las Vegas earlier this month.

A source told People that the 42-year-old entrepreneur proposed to Jody during a Las Vegas trip on Valentine's Day, and the pair immediately went to the courthouse to tie the knot that same evening.

"Sean asked her while they were out to dinner at Catch. They married shortly after getting their marriage license at 10 p.m. at Little Church of the West," a source close to the couple told the outlet, revealing that Sean called his parents Rod and Alana Stewart, who divorced in 1984, on the way to the courthouse.

The source revealed Sean, a songwriter, musician, model and the owner of clothing company Dirty Weekend, has known the TV producer, daughter of late producer Jerry Weintraub, since their high school years.

"Sean and Jody share a best friend, Courtenay Semal, which was the reason why they kept reconnecting over the years. They both have famous families, they just get each other," the source shared.

Upon their return to California, the newlyweds celebrated their marriage with Rod and Alana at Nobu in Malibu.

They are reportedly planning to host a traditional wedding in Marbella, Spain this summer.

Rod has been married to television personality Penny Lancaster since 2007.