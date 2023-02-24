Lorde and Sting call off New Zealand shows after Cyclone Gabrielle

Lorde and Sting have both called off shows in New Zealand following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The two singers have been forced to postpone and cancel their respective concerts after the destruction caused by the Category 3 cyclone, which hit the northern region of the country's North Island on February 12 and tracked down the east coast with New Zealand declaring a state of emergency for only the third time in its history.

So far, 11 people have been confirmed dead with over 5,000 people still uncontactable across the country.

Lorde was set to perform two back to back shows in Hawke's Bay - the hardest-hit area - from March 1.

She said in a statement on her Instagram Story: "Over the past week, I’ve been following the ongoing devastation in Hawke’s Bay.

"In line with advice from the venue, the police, and our promoter, I think the right thing to do is to postpone our Hawke’s Bay shows.

“This is a postponement, not a cancellation at this stage – I’m working on something, and you’ll hear from me soon."

She added: “I would love to be there with you right now, but I can also read the room, and taking precious resources away from those who need them right now is not it.”

Sting has been forced to cancel his upcoming show at The Mission Estate Winery, which is in Hawke Bay's wine region.

In a statement from concern organisers, it was revealed the decision was made out of "respect to those affected by the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle".

Meanwhile, New Zealand native Lorde will join artists including Marlon Williams, L.A.B. and Neil Finn at a special relief concert on Friday (24.02.23) at The Christchurch Town Hall.

All proceeds from the 'OTAUTAHI 4 AOTEAROA' show will go to the Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.