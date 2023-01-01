Madonna jokes she looks 'cute' after 'swelling from surgery'

Madonna has laughed off rumours she suffered from a botched plastic surgery.



The Hung Up singer took to Twitter on Monday with a new photo of herself after incurring comments about her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.



Captioning the image - in which she sported braids, ripped jeans, and a cap with the words “SPIRITUALLY HUNGRY” emblazoned on it - Madonna, 64, wrote, “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down.”



Madonna introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their performance of Unholy at this year’s Grammys. Following the event, the singer responded to comments she received online criticising her appearance.



“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech - which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim - many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!" she commented in an Instagram post.



"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” she added. “I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”