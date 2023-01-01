Eminem files opposition to Reasonably Shady podcast trademark

Eminem has filed an opposition to a trademark request for the Reasonably Shady podcast.



According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the Lose Yourself rapper filed an opposition on 14 February to Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s trademark application for their podcast Reasonably Shady.



Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - argued in the documents his brand would be “damaged” if the Real Housewives of Potomac stars were granted the trademark for their show.



The 50-year-old also claimed that giving the Reasonably Shady trademark to the podcast may “cause confusion in the minds of consumers”, who have known Mathers by the monikers of Slim Shady and Shady since the late 1990s.



The rapper owns the trademark for the term “Shady” for use on merchandise.



Gizelle and Robyn had filed their trademark application weeks before Mathers’s objection, with the intent of using “Reasonably Shady” on merchandise including water bottles, lip gloss, sweatshirts, hats, jackets, and socks. They are required to respond to the filing by 26 March.



The podcast - which covers dating, relationships, marriage, entrepreneurs, motherhood, style, and current events - celebrated receiving five million downloads in less than two years last week.