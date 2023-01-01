Beabadoobee: Taylor Swift is empowering for women

Beabadoobee says Taylor Swift is "empowering for women".



The 'Coffee' singer is set to open for the Grammy winner on select dates of 'The Eras Tour', which kicks off next month, and it's a full-circle moment for the 22-year-old Filipino-British musician - whose real name is Beatrice Laus - who dreamed of supporting the 'Anti-Hero hitmaker.



Speaking to The Times newspaper, she said: "I remember telling an interviewer that my dream support was Taylor Swift and then I got a call from my manager saying she wants you to go on tour with her. I messaged all my girlfriends: ‘Guess f****** what . . .'"



The 'Glue Song' singer went on to heap praise on the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker for advocating for equality for women.



She said: “I’ve always loved her music. I grew up with it. I think 'Love Story' was the ringtone on my Nokia when I was seven. I’m not a major, major Swifty, but I can appreciate what an amazing songwriter she is and how talented and successful and empowering she is for women.”



Beabadoobee - who is dating director Jake Erland - is now dreaming of the pop megastar performing at her future wedding.



She laughed: “If I end up having a Vegas wedding, I really want her to sing.”



Elsewhere, the acclaimed singer-songwriter - who previously supported her Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975 - also opened up about the dark side of the social media app TikTok and the "grim comments" she has received from young boys on her videos.



She said: “There’s this weird sexualisation.



“You go on their profile and they look like babies. I’m, like, what is going on with you?



“I think there’s this weird generation of kids on TikTok that have no sort of boundaries or social understanding of what’s weird to say. I think people feel like the phone screen separates them from being a d***. It doesn’t.”