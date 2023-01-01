Iggy Azalea gets pulses racing in new music video clip

Iggy Azalea has shared a snippet of a new song on social media.

The Australian rapper recently promised fans new music this summer, and now she's posted a clip of a music video for the untitled track to her Instagram and Twitter pages.

Iggy - who rides a jet ski and sunbathes on the deck of a super yacht in the eye-popping clip - also directed fans to her OnlyFans page, where she charges $25 per month for a subscription to receive her X-rated content.

She captioned the video: "Link in bioooo lmaoooo (sic)"

In November, Iggy revealed she had sold her entire master recording and publishing catalogue to Domain Capital for an impressive eight-figure sum, and boasted that she does not need to "work another day in my life".

However, she still plans to release new music.

When one fan on Twitter asked when they can expect new tunes, she replied: "Music?… summer. Scandalous s***?… Friday."

The rapper hasn't released new music since 2021’s ‘The End Of An Era’ LP.

Iggy had announced her hiatus from music following the album's release to focus on other "creative projects".

However, in August last year, she confirmed she was returning to the art form.

She tweeted at the time: “If I can’t have peace, neither can you.

“I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

Iggy recently admitted she's in "an amazing place" in her life.

She explained how she managed to "regrow" her confidence and she's "smiling bigger than ever now".

Iggy's confession was prompted by a complimentary post from a Twitter follower, which read: "Iggy, I've been following you since 2014 and I can tell you that you seem to be much happier. I saw your smile yesterday at the show and I was like: she knows she won. Have a nice day mom! [heart emoji] (sic)"

In response, Iggy said: "Thankyou! I’m in an amazing place…

"It takes time to regrow your confidence in yourself

"but I’m smiling bigger than ever now [celebratory emoji] (sic)"

Iggy jokingly added: "I would be a lot happier right now if I had a personal sized pizza in my hands. (sic)"

Iggy previously confessed to feeling "utterly deprived of a personal life" during her early years in the music business.

The star - who has Onyx, three, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Here’s the thing I think everyone working hard toward a dream should know.

"On the road to ur goal there will be moments u feel insane, utterly deprived of a personal life and like everything’s falling apart.

"When u reach ur goal… u will still have those moments.

"Its normal. (sic)"