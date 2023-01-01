NEWS Pink outselling Inhaler nearly 2:1 on course to claim fourth UK Number 1 album with 'Trustfall' Newsdesk Share with :





Pink is on the way to her fourth UK Number 1 album, with Trustfall currently outselling its nearest competition almost 2:1.



The American pop icon – real name Alecia Moore – has teamed up with the likes of Max Martin, Fred again.. and The Lumineers for her ninth studio LP, which is looking to follow in the footsteps of previous chart-topping records Funhouse (2008), Beautiful Trauma (2017) and Hurts 2B Human (2019).



Trustfall’s release also sees Pink’s 2010 compilation Greatest Hits – So Far!!! surge towards a UK Top 40 re-entry (34).



Irish rock band Inhaler follow at Number 2 midweek with their sophomore record Cuts & Bruises. In 2021, they became the first Irish act to top the Official Albums Chart with their debut record in 13 years with It Won’t Always Be Like This.



Welsh rock band Those Damn Crows, hailing from Bridgend in South Wales, are on track to secure their first UK Top 10 album with Inhale/Exhale (3). They previously made their chart debut with 2020’s Point of No Return (14).



Rounding out four new possible Top 5 entries this week, British electronic duo Orbital could secure their fourth Top 10 album with Optical Delusion (4), which would also become their first in 24 years.



Outside the Top 10, Newcastle hard rock outfit Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are on course for their first Top 40 album with Land of Sleeper (19).



Finally, Liverpudlian new wave band A Flock Of Seagulls’ self-titled 1982 debut album could reach a new peak thanks to a 30th anniversary reissue (21). The record reached Number 32 upon its original release.

