Chris Brown refutes claim that 'no Black girls' were allowed in his VIP section at London club

Chris Brown has addressed an accusation that he didn't allow Black women into his VIP section at a London nightclub over the weekend.



In a social media post on Saturday, a Chris Brown fan claimed that her name was on the VIP guestlist at the venue, where Chris was scheduled to make an appearance, but she and her friends were denied entry.



"We were supposed to go see Chris Brown," the fan said in her video. "We got there and there were thousands of girls lining up and they're not getting in... They said, 'No Black girls allowed'."



Her friend chimed in, "They're literally handpicking these white girls in the queue."



On Sunday, Chris responded to the discrimination allegation on his Instagram Stories.



"STOP IT," he wrote on top a video of himself surrounded by Black women. "I have Black queens all around me."



He added, "THOP REACHINNNNNG (sic)," and captioned the post, "pov: You were right next to chris brown."



It is believed that the video in his Instagram Stories was taken from the VIP section at the London nightclub in question.



The main girl from the video later clarified her comments after Chris posted his response.



"That video had absolutely nothing to do with Chris Brown," she said. "The only reason why his name was mentioned was because we were going to a club that he was hosting at."



Chris reposted her video on Twitter and wrote, "CRAZY that I have to have receipts. LOVE OUTWEIGHS THE HATE OVER HERE!"



The Run It singer is currently touring the U.K. and Europe.