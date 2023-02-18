Charlie Simpson drops new EP after winning The Masked Singer

Charlie Simpson has released a new EP of songs he performed on 'The Masked Singer'.

The Busted and Fightstar frontman was crowned the winner of the ITV reality singing competition on Saturday night (18.02.23) after performing in the disguise of Rhino, and he's now made the covers available to stream.

After winning the show, Charlie announced on Instagram: "I've been so blown away by all the support! So I've decided to release a few songs I sang on the show as an EP named 'KIFARU' the Swahili for Rhino.

"I hope you like it. Big love."

'KIFARU' includes his original song 'I See You', along with Charlie's versions of Lewis Capaldi's 'Before You Go', Kings of Leon's 'Use Somebody' and Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars'.

Speaking about his experience on the programme, Charlie shared: "I was terrified the entire time. The thing I was scared most of was remembering lyrics. I often forget lyrics to my own songs on stage!"

Charlie also confessed to being pessimistic about his chances of winning the show at the start of the competition.

Despite this, he was determined to have fun on the programme, regardless of the result.

Asked if he felt he would win the series by host Joel Dommett, the pop star replied: "No, I was just like, 'remember the lyrics and have fun.'"

Earlier in the show, Natalie Appleton was unmasked as Fawn.

The 49-year-old pop star was the first finalist to be unmasked after she received the fewest number of public votes.

After her elimination was confirmed, Natalie - who is best known as a member of the British girl group All Saints - said: "I loved fooling you guys - it was such a buzz!"

Meanwhile, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson was later unmasked as Phoenix.

The judges were stunned when Ricky, 45, removed his masked - especially Rita Ora, as she'd previously worked alongside him on 'The Voice UK'.

Rita, 32 - who was a coach with the 'I Predict A Riot' hitmaker on 'The Voice' in 2015 - said: "Oh my God, we did a whole show together!"