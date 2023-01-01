'I'm manifesting it!' Freya Ridings wants to duet with Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings wants to duet with Taylor Swift.

The 28-year-old singer made a comeback to the music scene earlier this year with 'Weekends' after more than three years away and when asked who she would like to work with in the future, she was quick to admit she is "manifesting" the chance to work with country superstar Taylor, as well as 'Someone Like You' songstress Adele and Florence and the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch.

She said: "I’m going to keep saying Taylor Swift until I manifest it because I was so inspired by her growing up, along with Adele and Florence Welch. I’d die to talk with her, even just have a coffee."

Meanwhile, the 'Lost Without You' hitmaker - who is due to release her new album later this year - explained that it is "always scary" to return to the charts but found that its lead single became her "comfort zone" and she had the track as a voice memo on her phone before fans chose it as one to receive an official release.

She told Metro newspaper's SixtySeconds column: "It’s always scary to come back but I wanted to be as brave as I could with the lyrics and sound. My new album, 'Blood Orange', is out in May and has been inspired by the 1970s – but 'Weekends' was a bit out of my comfort zone. I had 'Weekends' as a voice memo on my phone for a long time and the fans helped me choose it as one of the songs to release. Over the pandemic, I started doing weekly Instagram live streams in which I’d play new songs every week, as well as songs such as 'Castles' and 'Lost Without You'. And they helped choose the songs for this album."

'Blood Orange' is set for release on May 5.