50 Cent would love to offer fans new music

50 Cent would love to "offer new music" to fans.

The 'Candy Shop' rapper's last studio album was 2014’s ‘Animal Ambition’, and while he has achieved everything he could dream of in music, he admits it would be nice to perform new tunes for fans at his concerts.

He said: “I get the attention that I want from music when I want it.

“I just went out and toured 45 countries, and everywhere was sold out. That made me want to offer new music that I could integrate into everything now. I’ve done what I wanted to do in the [sales] capacity. I’ve sold over 35 million records. Not singles — albums.”

Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' star admitted he found his experience within the community "uncomfortable" as he made lots of rivals on his way to the top.

He told Billboard: “My run was so uncomfortable that everyone would like to forget that it happened. That’s just the way it is with the artist community.

“I didn’t come in being friendly because I had to find a way into it — not find a way to be good enough to work in the community. The biggest compliment in the early stages was that artists felt like they’d made it when they got the deal. You had to earn the right to have the deal.”

The 'In da Club' hitmaker hinting at new music comes after the producer revealed his plans to turn '8 Mile' into a TV show.

The 47-year-old rap star is currently working on a TV adaptation of the 2002 drama film, which starred Eminem alongside Michael Shannon, Anthony Mackie, and Kim Basinger.

He shared: "It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100."

The rapper was actually discovered by Eminem and he thinks the TV show could enhance the legacy of the 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker.

He told the 'BigBoyTV' YouTube channel in January: "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

He explained that the show will provide a "backstory" to the hit film. He also revealed that it could explore Eminem's younger years.