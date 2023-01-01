Pink denies throwing 'shade' at Christina Aguilera after criticising Lady Marmalade video

Pink has denied throwing "shade" at Christina Aguilera after reflecting on the making of the video for Lady Marmalade.

During a recent interview for BuzzFeed UK, the So What hitmaker was asked to rank her "most iconic" music videos, and she placed the 2001 clip - which was recorded for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack in 2001 - at number 12.

"It wasn't very fun to make; I'm all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss. There were some...personalities...Kim and Mya were nice," she told the outlet, referring to co-stars Lil' Kim and Mya but leaving Christina out.

After the comment caught the attention of fans and began to circulate on social media, Pink took to Twitter on Saturday to insist that she wasn't trying to reignite a feud with the Beautiful songstress.

"Y'all are nuts Xtina had s**t to do with who was on that song. If you don't know by now - I'm not "shading" someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened," she wrote. "I'm zero percent interested in your f**king drama. If you haven't noticed- I'm a little busy selling... And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s**t."

To conclude her post, Pink recalled the time she kissed Christina during a game of Spin the Bottle at a birthday party many years ago.

"Also - I kissed xtinas mouth (sic). I don't need to kiss her a*s," the 43-year-old fired.

Christina has not yet responded to Pink's latest post.