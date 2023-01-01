NEWS PinkPantheress’s Boy’s a liar challenges Miley Cyrus for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Has a challenger for Number 1 finally arrived? PinkPantheress’s viral smash Boy’s a liar looks set to jump up to Number 2 this Friday, putting her in direct competition with Miley Cyrus’s Flowers for the top spot.



Miguel is also on the up with Sure Thing predicted to also match its previous peak of Number 4, while Rema eyes his highest chart position ever with Calm Down (5).



Tiësto and Tate McRae’s party at 10:35 might also reach new heights (7), while US rap sensation Coi Leray zones in on her first-ever UK Top 10 entry with Players (9).



Niall Horan’s third solo era has begun, and Heaven is making a gallant start, expected to debut at Number 10 as this week's highest new entry.



Following her performance on The Graham Norton Show, Pink’s Trustfall could bounce up twenty-three places (12), while Never Gonna Not Dance Again could also break into the Top 20 for the first time (19).



Several more rising chart hits could claim new peaks this week; Cian Ducrot’s I’ll Be Waiting (13), Mimi Webb’s Red Flags (14) and Lizzy McApline’s Ceilings (15).



With the release of its Digga D remix, Strandz’s breakthrough hit Us Against The World leaps towards becoming his first Top 20 entry (18).

