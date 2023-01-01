You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi didn't think Blink-182 with Matt Skiba worked

You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi didn't think Blink-182 with Matt Skiba was the same band.

The 'Stay With Me' rocker was speaking about the resurgence in emo music and how it's finally got "a bit more purpose" now groups like Blink - who have reunited with original co-frontman Tom DeLonge - Paramore and My Chemical Romance are back with new music in the same vein of the material they started out making.

He said: "Even Blink reforming with their original lineup, that’s a massive thing for a whole generation of kids. I’ve seen Blink with Matt Skiba. That ain’t Blink-182. Period. It doesn’t matter how you dress it up. I’m not saying he’s not a great guitar player or singer or songwriter, but that is not the Blink-182 that I fell in love with. Or having My Chemical Romance come back, having Paramore come back from a hiatus or whatever – it’s a way of making people feel a little less directionless and have a bit more purpose."

He added: "How many fans of alternative music walked away from it to just be like, 'F*** it, I’ll listen to Kendrick Lamar then because nobody’s even bothering making the music I really like that much anymore?' And if they are, they’re doing a really bad job of it."

You Me At Six went back to their roots for their latest LP 'Truth Decay', which Josh describes as a "homecoming".

He told MusicFeeds.com.au: "I think it was really important on this album that everybody felt like this was their album. I’m not sure if we were all honest with ourselves that the last two [2021's 'Suckapunch' and 2018's 'VI'] have felt that way. And so I think that’s what makes You Me At Six, You Me At Six – all five of us not only literally writing and playing together, but all in the same headspace, and that’s when things can happen really quickly.

"This was kind of a homecoming for You Me At Six and that’s been really great to see."