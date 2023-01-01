NEWS Niall Horan: 'Myself Lewis [Capaldi] are both from a Celtic background, it usually involves a lot of drinking' Newsdesk Share with :





On Fitzy & Wippa, we chat with Niall Horan about his new music. Niall hints about his current romantic life, revealing she’s “back in England”. He also talks about his friendship with Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles’ recent award wins.



NIALL HORAN HINTS AT HIS ROMANTIC LIFE “SHE’S BACK IN ENGLAND” [2:43]



WIPPA

Can we talk about something a bit more juicy here. Now I love this because you've put together a Valentine's Day playlist on TikTok and you've got Shania Twain still the one that is beautiful song.



FITZY

David Gray you got in there as well. Beyonce’s crazy in love.



NIALL

TikTok asked me to stick together a playlist for Valentine's Day and it took me five minutes to put that together. I could go on forever. We love an old ballad. We love a heart string puller don’t we boys?



WIPPA

Oh don’t we. And Niall on Valentine's Day Will you be sitting down and whispering a few sweet nothings into a loved one’s ear? Is their chosen Lady of the hour?



NIALL

You can't do that from 5,000 miles away, probably not no



WIPPA

Oh what?



NIALL

Back in England



WIPPA

She’s back in England! I mean this is serious romance isn’t it?



NIALL

Listen boys. I'll talk to you about all this over a pint.





NIALL HORAN ON THAT TIKTOK WITH LEWIS CAPALDI [0:36]



WIPPA

I want to talk about you and Lewis Capaldo too because, before we go to what I saw on Tik Tok last night, we just talk about the small tour you guys did. It had some music, but most of it was just about drinking beer. Is that right?



NIALL

Yeah, well, that was meant to happen. And then the world weren't shut down. And that never happened. Which is probably good for both of our livers.



WIPPA

But to see the crowd when you guys did nick into a pub. That was extraordinary.



NIALL

Yeah, that was brilliant.



FITZY

You made a huge mistake by putting up on social media that you've written a bit of a song but you needed some help with the second verse. So Lewis decided to help Niall out for anyone who doesn't know what we're talking about is the audio.



NIALL

No comment



FITZY

So when will you be recording that second verse Niall?



NIALL

It’s the wrong melody anyway.



FITZY

Mate is it refreshing Niall to have a mate like that in the industry? Because I mean you've been you started so young and you know and the One Direction boys you're still friends with but to go out on your own and to meet someone like Lewis it must be really good just to have someone to lean on like that.



NIALL

Exactly. You've probably met him until he's an absolute legend, myself Lewis are both from a Celtic background. The Irish and the Scottish are affiliated, it usually involves a lot of drinking, but I've been trying to stay away from him for that reason



WIPPA

He looks like the kind of guy that could sit at the bar for eight hours. With your other mate, you look at Harry what he did the other night. Did you message him to say congratulations?



NIALL

it's amazing. It's great to see hard work pay off. And he's a great lad, that's an unbelievable album. And he deserves it in my eyes.

