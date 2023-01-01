NEWS Pink: 'I used to have whiskey and cigarettes in my dressing room, now it's ball pits and stuffed animals' Newsdesk Share with :





This morning on Fitzy & Wippa, we chat with P!NK. P!NK reminisced on her past tours in Australia, talked partner tattoos with her husband Carey Hart, and tells us just how much her dressing room has changed, saying “I used to have whiskey and cigarettes in my dressing room and now ball pits and stuffed animals.” She also talks about her extremely talented daughter Willow Sage Hart and how emotional she gets hearing her sing, saying “I cry so much. She gets so annoyed with me.”



FITZY It's amazing how you're producing such amazing music still. 2013 when we saw you in Australia, you had set up this tiny little community because you played so many shows 46 shows across Australia. Do you remember playing the old ICC center there in Sydney, and you had set up a like a second home with the kids they were running around? You were doing so many shows there that you were actually living in the venue?



PINK Yeah, yeah, it was fun. I used to have whiskey and cigarettes in my dressing room and now ball pits and stuffed animals.



WIPPA But you hope Willow can remember that too?



PINK She remembers a lot of it. She remembers the last tour, not the 2013 one.



WIPPA You know know the other thing Pink that we always talk about when your name comes up was when we did a Nova Red Room and there was about 30 people there and we were I think in a boardroom and the fans were there and what was amazing was one woman put her hand up and said Pink Can I show you my tattoo of you? And you of course kindly oblige and she showed you the tattoo which was like a full back tattoo of your face.



FITZY Does Carey have a tattoo of you?



PINK He has a picture of my face. I also tattooed his butt, I tattooed the band's logo for social D on his butt.



FITZY does then he say well look, the commitments here from me. You need to get something on your body with my head on there.



PINK I did I got Carey, and it's in the most placeful place you can get a tattoo. And Carey got Alicia across his neck.



WIPPA there's another celebrity here in Australia by the name of Hamish Blake, which I'm sure you've dealt with him over the years. You tattooed him Hamish on his arm has got a frog on a skateboard smoking a joint. It hasn't rubbed off Pink after all these years. It's still there.



PINK I was so nervous when I had to do that. I was like, Are you sure? Do you want to talk about this a little longer?



PINK TALKS ABOUT HER DAUGHTER WILLOW SINGING OLIVIA RODRIGO [3:06]



FITZY We've heard Willow in your music as well actually the recital that she did the other day pink. Your daughter's voice is getting better but this is her reciting Olivia Rodrigo.



FITZY Does she have a better voice than you did when you were that age?



PINK Oh God 100%. She has a better voice than I have now. I drop her to school in the morning and she's just sitting next to me singing and it's so effortless. And I just look at her. Like God everything comes easy to you. And she brought her report card home and she has straight A's. And I look at her, what does this feel like?



WIPPA Does that make you emotional looking at that?



PINK Oh, absolutely. I cry so much. She gets so annoyed with me.



FITZY Did you get a response from Olivia Rodrigo after that recital? Did she get in touch with you guys?



PINK She did, she totally responded and Willow almost threw up. It was so cute. I'm super into Olivia Rodrigo. She's a good writer. She's a nice person.



PINK TALKS ABOUT THE STUNTS SHE’S NOT ALLOWED TO DO AT HER SHOWS [4:32]



FITZY You know it was only last week that you announced that you are coming back to Australia just over a year. So Feb 2024. You will be back



WIPPA You know the challenge for you pink is because your shows are such a spectacular event, is to continue to push the boundaries.



PINK I tried to figure out what I can do and live. We had one idea of me being on like a magic carpet and then flown by drones, but then they wouldn't let me do it because they can hack into it and take me.



WIPPA The carpet flies out of the stadium.



FITZY Aladdin gone bad.



PINK Yeah, so we can't do that, I can't get shot out of a cannon. Yeah, we try to think big.



FITZY Can I ask you because you've always been so extremely fit. But as you know, I bent over to pick up a Twinkie before and did my hamstring at the age of 46. So is it harder to recover from these shows pink?



PINK it hurts, everything hurts, but I do stay strong. But I hear you, I can fly around in the air for two hours and then put me on the ground and I'll trip over the guitar pedals and die, that’s how it works. You don't throw your back out playing volleyball you throw your back out reaching for a book.

