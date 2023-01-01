Niall Horan sees 'no point' in releasing Lewis Capaldi collaboration

Niall Horan has insisted there is "no point" releasing the songs he's recorded with Lewis Capaldi because they are "not good enough".

The former One Direction singer confirmed he has been into the recording studio with the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker but there is no plans for the tracks they put together to see the light of day because neither of them "adored" them enough.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "There was a night we went into the studio and wrote a couple of songs.

"They clearly weren't good enough because we would have heard them by now.

"One of them was actually decent to be fair. But you get one go at a collab and until we both absolutely adore it and spend more time in the studio, there's not much point in releasing it I don't think."

The 28-year-old singer admitted he hasn't spent a lot of time with Lewis lately because he's trying to cut down on his partying.

He laughed: "We do get on very well behind the scenes.

"He's just an absolute legend and it usually involves a lot of drinking so I've been trying to stay away from him for that reason - the hangovers come quick and fast and strong."

At the moment, Niall is focusing on his "more mature" upcoming third solo LP 'The Show', which will be released in June.

He said of the album: "Its the album of a 30 year old really, isn't it?

"It's got a bolder, more mature sound to it, the thoughts are bigger and the production sounds more mature across the board even though I still have my baby voice."