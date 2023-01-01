Fleetwood's touring guitarist Mike Campbell pays touching tribute to late Christine McVie

The late Christine McVie has been hailed "one of a kind" by Mike Campbell.



The Fleetwood Mac legend died in hospital in November, aged 79, following a brief illness, and Mike, who toured with the 'Dreams' group on their 2018 and 2019 tour in replacement of axed guitarist Lindsey Buckingham - along with Crowded House's Neil Finn - has paid a touching tribute to the gifted pianist, vocalist and songwriter, who he said was "so jovial all the time".



Speaking to Guitar Player magazine, the musician - who was famously a member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - shared: "Oh god, yeah, Christine... I really loved her. She was 2/3 such a sweet soul. Of all the people on that tour, she was just the kindest. Everybody was kind, but she was just so sweet all the time, always cheerful and happy to see you and just happy to play together and so jovial all the time. And she could really play. She came from a blues background, so she understood the essence of that music, which I really appreciated. And she's a great songwriter - her songs were the hits, you know. I just tried to work on her songs and make them sound true to the way she recorded them and just respect where they were coming from. I'm very sad she left us. It's a great loss for a lot of people, but god bless her. She was really one of a kind."



Christine's family announced her death in November via a statement posted on Facebook.



The family hailed her as "an incredible human being" and a "revered musician".



The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death.



"She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.



"We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."