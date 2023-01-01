Blondie self-confirmed for Glastonbury 2023

Blondie are playing Glastonbury 2023.



The group's drummer Clem Burke has let slip that the Debbie Harry-fronted punk rock band are joining headliner Sir Elton John at the world-famous festival in Somerset in June.



The band are already playing Crystal Palace Park on July 1, plus the Isle of Wight Festival in June. Glastonbury takes place at Worthy Farm between June 21 to June 25.



He told Foxy Radio: “We’re also doing Isle of Wight and we’re doing some other festivals.



“I guess it hasn’t really been announced, the full list of artists to be playing Glastonbury, but we are going to be playing Glastonbury, so maybe you got an exclusive there.”



The only act confirmed so far is retiring music legend, Sir Elton John.



The 75-year-old star will play the Pyramid stage on the final night of his last UK tour on Sunday, June 25.



Elton - who has never played Glastonbury before - said: "I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage. As the end of my 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.



"Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers - the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”



And the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker is already planning to ask his celebrity pals to join him.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Elton knows just about everyone in music so he’s not short of names he could ask to appear with him on stage.



"Glastonbury has long been linked with some epic special guests, and Elton’s set will be one of the biggest ever.



"Sir Paul McCartney was joined by Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl this year and Elton wants to top that, which will be no mean feat.



"It’s been years in the making but now he has finally signed on the ¬dotted line. Everyone is excited to put the plans into action."



Other artists rumoured to be playing this year include Arctic Monkeys and Taylor Swift.



Last year's festival was headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.