NEWS Awards winners Harry Styles and Wet Leg feel the BRIT effect with big sales surges Newsdesk Share with :





Following their big wins at this year’s BRIT Awards, Harry Styles and Wet Leg have seen massive surges on the Official Singles and Albums Charts.



Harry was the night’s star, claiming all four awards he was nominated for. Song of the Year As It Was experiences 155% week-on-week growth and is up a massive twenty-seven spots; re-entering the Top 10 today (7). As It Was previously topped the chart for 10 weeks to become the biggest song of 2022 in the UK.



Harry’s dominance at the ceremony also translates to success on the Albums Chart – with British Album of the Year Harry’s House seeing a 50% week-on-week increase to climb to Number 2, as Best British Band winners Wet Leg experience a 116% week-on-week uplift. Their eponymous debut re-enters the Official Albums Chart Top 40 at Number 29.



Other BRIT winners and nominees seeing surges this Friday include George Ezra’s Green Green Grass, which might not have picked up an award on the night, but still manages to jump five to Number 14. The track previously peaked at Number 3 in 2022.



And finally, following his emotional performance of Forget Me, Lewis Capaldi sees the lead single from his upcoming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent ascend seven, back into the Top 40 (37).

