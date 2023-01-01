NEWS Miley Cyrus reigns supreme for fifth week at Number 1 with 'Flowers' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus once again reigns supreme at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Flowers.



With 8.5 million streams tracked across the week, Flowers also remains the most-streamed track in the country for a fifth consecutive week, as well as the longest-running Number 1 of the year so far.



One of the biggest challengers to Miley’s crown is fast making her way up the Top 10, however.



After securing her first-ever UK Top 10 last week, PinkPantheress is on the rise again, up five to a new peak of Number 3 with Boy’s a liar (3), helped once more by the virality of the Part 2 remix featuring rapper Ice Spice. Can she go all the way next week?



Harry Styles’ As It Was receives a big boost following his clean sweep at last weekend’s BRIT Awards 2023, rocketing 27 places to Number 7.



Afrobeats star Libianca is also on the up with her breakout hit People, rising two to a new peak (15).



Meanwhile, Linkin Park secure this week’s highest new entry with Lost (18); their first UK Top 20 single in 14 years. The previously-unreleased track was issued to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the rock group’s Meteora album, and features vocals from the late Chester Bennington.



Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot’s latest cut I’ll Be Waiting is up four this week (19), while Lizzy McApline’s breakthrough single Ceilings also continues to rise, jumping six (21).



It’s a big day for South London rapper Strandz, whose Us Against The World becomes his first Top 40 hit in the UK, vaulting fifteen places today (27). With a brand-new remix featuring Digga D having just dropped, this is a track to keep an eye on.



We have another new entry from Central Cee with Me & You (31), his 16th Top 40 hit, closely followed by alt-pop band Lovejoy who claim their first Top 40 single with Call Me What You Like (32).



Sub Focus and Dimension’s Ready To Fly continues to soar, up one to a new best (34).



And finally, as she releases her ninth album Trustfall today, Pink claims two Top 40 singles with the Fred again.. collaboration Trustfall (35) and Never Gonna Not Dance Again (40).

