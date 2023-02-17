Pink was told her career would be over if she had children

Pink was told her music career "would be over" if she had children.



The 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' hitmaker - who has daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six, with her husband Carey Hart - was told she would put her career in jeopardy if she started a family, however, the 43-year-old pop star believes it actually "began" after she became a mother.



She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over.' But I think, interestingly enough for me, everyone has this idea of me that I'm just my singles, right? That I'm the snarling, man-eating angry, like she-man. Right? And, obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me. And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world, and my place in it."



The 'Trouble' hitmaker - who released her ninth studio album 'Trustfall' today (17.02.23) - admits she felt "lonely" just doing music and starting a family was just as important as being an entertainer for her.



She explained: "Having a family was really important to me because my family life was screwed as a kid and I'm super-affectionate and cuddly and goofy. Just doing music wasn't enough for me. I was lonely. I was so lonely. It's a very lonely business. I really wanted to have a family and it was just as important to me as ambition because I didn't want it, if it's just ... if this is the carrot, I've eaten it. I'm still hungry. I'm hungry. I'm empty, and I love writing songs. I love singing songs. I love performing. Sitting with a guitar is one of my favourite things I'll ever do, but cuddling with my babies and taking them camping and being dirty for three days is also one of the coolest things I'll ever do, and making wine also happens to be pretty cool."



