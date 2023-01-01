Maroon 5's James Valentine ties the knot with Alexis Novak

Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine recently "eloped" with his partner Alexis Novak.



In an Instagram post, the Maroon 5 guitarist announced that he and Alexis, the founder of Tab Vintage clothing, got married in their Los Angeles home earlier this month.



Captioning two photos featuring the couple in their wedding attire, James wrote, "We eloped (love heart emojis)."



In the comments, James' good friend John Mayer sent his congratulations to the newlyweds, while Ryan Tedder wrote, "CONGRAAAAATS BRUHHHH (sic)."



The husband and wife shared photos from their intimate garden ceremony with People magazine on Thursday. Model Behati Prinsloo, who is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, also posted snaps from the big day on Instagram, showing her and Alexis playing an arcade basketball game.



James and Alexis have reportedly been dating since at least 2018. He revealed they were engaged in February 2022 when he wrote a Valentine's Day tribute to his "wonderful fiancée".