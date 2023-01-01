BRITs Rising Star winners FLO headed to Isle of Wight Festival

BRITs Rising Star recipients FLO are heading to the Isle of Wight Festival this summer.

The 'Cardboard Box' hitmakers - comprising Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Renée Downer - will play the Big Top Stage on Saturday, June 17.

Festival promoter John Giddings said: "Having worked with the Spice Girls and Little Mix, I can see the same potential in this band. They've had an amazing year so far and it's great they're coming to play one of their first shows on the island. I can see them headlining festivals in the future."

They join a stacked line-up also including the likes of Pulp, George Ezra and Robbie Williams, plus Blondie, Niall Horan, Sugababes, N-Dubz, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Anne-Marie, Sam Ryder, James Bay and more.

Meanwhile, FLO recently admitted that although they are grateful to Little Mix - who went on hiatus last year - for having "paved the way for us", they want to forge their own path.

Jorja said: "We’re creating our own thing. We don’t want to be in their (Little Mix’s) shadow.

"Obviously, they paved the way for us. We wouldn’t have been able to win our BRIT if they hadn’t won their BRIT [for best British group in 2021]."

The 'Losing You' singers have set their sights on a headline slot at America's Coachella festival, and back home, they'd like to see themselves on the cover of British Vogue magazine.

Renée said of their aspirations: "Headline Coachella. Ooh, cover of British Vogue. Edward Enninful, if you’re listening, get in touch."

FLO were "so shocked and grateful" to be honoured with the BRIT.

They said in a statement: “From growing up watching the BRITs, to finding each other and forming FLO, releasing our first body of work in 2022, and winning a BRIT award in the same year! We are so shocked and grateful. We are the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star!

“We’ve just made history and couldn’t have done it without our wonderful fans and supportive families. It’s truly a dream come true. We feel so empowered creating the music we love and we hope others feel that too.”

The group rose to prominence after releasing their 1990s-influenced debut ‘Cardboard Box’ last year.

Tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival are on sale now via www.isleofwightfestival.com.