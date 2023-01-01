Selena Gomez opens up about how lupus medication affects her weight

Selena Gomez has addressed how her lupus medication causes her weight to fluctuate.



The Only Murders in the Building star announced in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.



In a TikTok livestream on Thursday, Selena explained to viewers how her lupus medication causes her weight to fluctuate.



"(When I'm taking it, I) tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," she shared. "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and nobody knows the real story."



Additionally, she expressed a message of self-love, insisting her health is more important to her than her weight.



"I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me," she added.



The 30-year-old concluded the livestream by addressing those who have shamed her for her weight gain.



"Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that," she stated. "I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for (their bodies) or anything."