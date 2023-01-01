Duran Duran: We want to do Glastonbury!

Simon Le Bon wants to play Glastonbury with Duran Duran.

The 58-year-old star is best known as a member of the rock band along with Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor and admitted that although they had the most "incredible year" in 2022 with performing at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with fellow music legends such as Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie, playing a slot at the Worthy Farm festival is still on their bucket list.

He said: "As the schedule becomes a little bit more forgiving, you get to look at where we are and to enjoy what’s happening and what has happened to the band We’ve had the most incredible year with the Jubilee, the opening of the Commonwealth Games, the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, some amazing shows, all over the world. To be honest with you, we really were amazed when we started to see it happening, especially when you took into account who we were up against – Eminem, Dolly Parton.

"We’re really happy to continue with this in 2023. But I’ve never been to Glastonbury. I made a promise to myself, I said I wouldn’t go until we got the right slot. I’m still holding out for it."

Meanwhile, the 'Come Undone' hitmaker is set to resume the 'Future Past' tour with his band in the UK across April and May before taking the show back to America over the summer and admitted that the setlist is always a contentious issue amongst the rock stars and that he has to be careful to avoid vocal damage with "really hard" songs.

He told Metro.co.uk: "It’s always been difficult, it’s always been an issue. Everybody’s got an idea about what it should be. Obviously, for me there’s certain vocal issues – I’ve got to make sure that we don’t have too many really hard vocal songs next to each other. I’ve quite a bit of sway in the setlist… mind you, we all think we’ve got a lot of sway in the setlist!"