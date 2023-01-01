Pink is a 'rash' that will 'not go away'

Pink joked she is a "rash" that does "not go away".



The 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' hitmaker - who released her first single, 'There You Go, in 2000 - declared her upcoming album 'Trustfall' is a "nice two fingers for all the haters" who think she is no longer relevant but she's happy for her music to keep evolving with her life experiences.



She told The Sun newspaper: “I am officially a rash. I do not go away.



"Each album is a chapter in my life in this experience I’m having.



“I was a little punk when I wrote 'Can’t Take Me Home' (2000 debut album) and 'Missundaztood' (the 2002 follow-up). I still feel that way at times but 'Trustfall' is right now.



“And this, my ninth album, is also a nice two fingers for all the haters that think I don’t matter.



“It’s also been a 20-year conversation between me and people all over the world just trying to figure out how to be human."



The 43-year-old star is "stoked" that she's still a successful recording artist.



She said: “It’s been therapy for me and the shows are like group therapy. And I feel nothing but grateful.



“I’m stoked. I love that I still get to do this and I still have a lot to say.”



Pink will head off on a huge global tour in support of the record and she's promised fans a balance between her classic hits and new material.



She teased: “The thing with putting a show together like mine is I want it to be amazing but I want to have fun.



“And it’s a long show too. I will try and get five or six new songs in with the favourites — keep rotating the favourites because that’s what I want to see when I go and see a show.



“I want to have every emotion available to be felt, so we try to hit it from all angles. I’m so excited.”