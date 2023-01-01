NEWS This classic track has been named the 'happiest song of all time' by scientists... Newsdesk Share with :





'Good Vibrations' has been named the "happiest song of all time", according to a scientific study.



The classic rock track was first released by The Beach Boys in 1966 and now musicologist Dr Michael Bonshor has claimed that its joyful nature is down to the fact that it ticks all the boxes of his formula, including being written in 137BPM, in a major key with a short intro and bright tones, and it contains four beats in every bar.



He said: "Previous studies have found songs are perceived as happy if they are in a major key, with a sweet spot of approximately 137 beats per minute. We like ‘7th chords’ as they add interest – regular chords use three notes, whereas ‘seventh chords’ add an extra note which provides a sense of musical 'tension' and 'relief'."



The track - which was at the time of its production the most expensive single ever recorded because of its complex soundscapes and new formula - was written by group members Brian Wilson and Mike Love and is often considered to be one of the most important compositions and recordings of the entire rock era after it became an overnight success and topped the charts in several countries around the globe upon its initial release.



Dr Bonshor added: "Alongside this, cheery songs usually have a strong 1-2-1-2 beat to them, so that you can dance along – and a short introduction means the song kicks off with a bang straight away, and there’s not a long build up. We like high volume when it comes to how our happy songs are made, with notes played in a bright and bouncy way by instruments such as trumpets or electric guitars, instead of mellower instruments. Finally, a repetitive rhythm or guitar riff that people can latch onto and becomes memorable is the cherry on the cake.”