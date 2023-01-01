Rihanna defends calling baby son 'fine'

Rihanna has defended calling her nine-month-old son "fine" on social media.

The Barbadian superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of snaps taken of her, her rapper partner A$AP Rocky, and their little boy for the March 2023 issue of British Vogue magazine.

"My son so fine! Idc idc idc (I don't care)!" she wrote.

Later, a number of her followers took issue with her using the word "fine" to describe her son in the caption.

"Who calls a baby fine?" one person asked.

In response, Rihanna fired back, "His mother!!!"

Meanwhile, another user posted, "Fine!? More like cute, adorable... he's not a grown man lol," to which the Umbrella hitmaker responded, "You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!"

Despite the comments, many of Rihanna's celebrity friends praised the singer for sharing the snaps of her first child.

"Cutie PIE!!!" gushed Viola Davis, while Padma Lakshmi added: "Such a gorgeous baby too."

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son, who they have not named publicly, in May 2022.

The singer announced they are expecting their second child during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.