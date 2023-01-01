Rag'n'Bone Man and Ella Henderson to support The Lumineers at huge outdoor London show

Rag'n'Bone Man, Ella Henderson and more will be joining The Lumineers at their huge outdoor London show this summer.



The US indie folk duo - comprising Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites - are headlining Crystal Palace Park on July 8, and they've announced the starry list of artists joining them for the summer event.



As well as the 'Human' hitmaker and former 'X Factor' star, UK singer-songwriter Billie Marten and David Kushner, who went viral on TikTok with 'Miserable Man' last year, are billed to perform.



The Lumineers tweeted: "London! We’re thrilled to announce the addition of some very special guests to our headline show at Crystal Palace Park on July 8."



The show is part of their 'BRIGHTSIDE World Tour' in support of their acclaimed fourth studio album, 'BRIGHTSIDE'.



Tickets are on sale now via www.livenation.co.uk.



Meanwhile, frontman Wesley previously revealed the album's title track was recorded in a single day.



He said in a statement about the track: “The song ‘Brightside’ was recorded in a single day.



“It’s like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone.”



And the simplicity of the album was inspired by the likes of Billy Joel and Bob Dylan.



Wesley shared: “The idea that Billy Joel brought a level of gravitas and depth to what he was doing, even though it was disguised as pop – (Bob) Dylan and The Beatles also did that – there was an appeal to bring this element to the songs that made me feel like, I can play this for my four-year-old son but the songs are also sophisticated."