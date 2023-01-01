Niall Horan's third solo album is officially arriving in June!

Niall Horan has confirmed his third solo album 'The Show' will be released on June 9.

In an Instagram statement, he said: "I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album ‘The Show’ will be released on June 9th. You can pre-order it now from the link in my bio

"This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back."

The announcement comes almost a month after Niall cryptically teased a new song called 'Heaven Won't Be The Same'.

The former One Direction star had been performing and playing snippets of new music on his TikTok account, and he directed fans to a new website with the URL www.heavenwontbethesame.com.

Upon loading, it's called ‘NH3 Loading…’

There was a picture of a blue cloud candle flickering beneath a window with a cloudy sky outside.

And the source code read: “KEEP CHECKING BACK EVERY DAY.”

It now has a pre-order link for 'The Show'.

Some of the lyrics to 'Heaven Won't Be The Same' are: “God only knows where this could go / And even if our love starts to grow out of control / And you and me go up in flames / Heaven won’t be the same."

The song name is featured on a box some fans were sent in the post with N and H letters on it.

The blue candle from the website is inside and a QR code with the same URL is on the box.

At the end of last year, Niall teased new music this year and an album to follow.

Speaking in a surprise Twitter video, he said: "It's been a while, which I know you're very aware of. But I just wanted to give you an update about what's going on. I'm back.

"I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really, really proud of.

"I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it. I have a whole new album, too."

The 'Put a Little Love on Me' hitmaker is also planning to play some shows on the festival circuit this year, because it is something he has "wanted to do forever".

He added: "Something that I've wanted to do forever is festivals, and I've never really had the opportunity to do it.

"So I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I'm really excited about. I can't wait to get back on the road and see you guys all over the world, and have a lot of fun. I can't wait to see you soon. Love you very much. See you in the new year."

Niall's last solo album was 2020's 'Heartbreak Weather'.