T-Pain to showcase 'natural voice' on covers album

T-Pain has promised to use his “natural voice” on a new covers album.

On Wednesday, the music star – real name Faheem Rashad Najm – announced that he will be releasing the seven-track project, to be titled Under the Covers, on 17 March.

And while T-Pain is known for popularising auto-tune, in a statement, he insisted that his own voice will be “front and centre”.

“This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer (in 2019),” he said. “It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through (label) Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time.”

Under the Covers will include versions of Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come, Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, and Frank Sinatra’s That’s Life.

“These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it,” the 38-year-old added.

T-Pain dropped his sixth studio album, 1UP, in 2019.