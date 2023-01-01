Rihanna may release new music 'this year'

Rihanna is considering releasing new music later "this year".



The Umbrella hitmaker released her eighth studio album Anti back in 2016, through dropped the single Lift Me Up - which was included on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - last October.



While fans constantly ask Rihanna when she may unveil a new song or record, during an interview for the March 2023 issue of British Vogue, the superstar revealed that she might have something in store for later in 2023.



"I want it to be this year," she said. "Like, honestly, it'd be ridiculous if it's not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos."



Yet, it's possible a release may be delayed for now, as Rihanna revealed she is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.



Elsewhere in the discussion, the singer-songwriter acknowledged that she puts a lot of "pressure" on herself to make hit music.



"There's this pressure that I put on myself. That if it's not better than that then it is not even worth it," the 34-year-old continued. "It's not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good."