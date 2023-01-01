NEWS Pink: 'The last 3 years, it’s been an insane rollercoaster' Newsdesk Share with :





Today, P!NK performed three songs for BBC Radio 2’s month-long Piano Room, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra.



She performed her hit Try, her new single When I Get There, and her classic cover was Nothing Compares 2 U by Prince (later performed by Sinéad O'Connor).



On performing with the BBC Concert Orchestra:



‘It’s so wonderful to perform with the orchestra. They’re so good – I’m watching them read and learn this music and they’re the fastest in the world. I started in singing lessons singing Les Mis and Phantom of the Opera and those sorts of things, so to be able to sit in these pockets is very yummy.’



‘I’ve never done [Try] this way and it’s a pretty punchy tempo song, so to be able to slow it down like this and give it some room to breathe felt so magical. I love when you can take a song and break it down and you then realise, you have a moment to take in how beautiful the song is.’



On her new album:



Gary: ‘Do you still get nervous around album release time?’



P!NK: ‘I do because I care. This one especially – I haven’t been this giddy about it in awhile. I feel, because of the time we were able to take to curate this, I feel like I made a real body of work. No throwaway songs whatsoever. Not that I don’t feel great about other albums. I guess the maturity and experience and also what’s been going on the last 3 years, it’s been an insane rollercoaster.’



Gary: ‘Would you say it’s your most personal album so far?’



P!NK: ‘They’re all personal, but I feel very proud. I feel very settled – and anxious!’



P!NK’s performance will be available shortly, on BBC iPlayer here: BBC Radio 2 - Radio 2's Piano Room, Piano Room Month 2023 - Episode guide (and you can also see the other Piano Room performances so far).



In addition, on Saturday 25th February at 8.15pm, BBC Two presents P!nk: Live in the Piano Room - an extended Radio 2 Piano Room special from the American singer and songwriter:



The BBC Two special will see P!nk perform nine tracks and discuss her life and music with BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley at Maida Vale Studios. Songs featured will be a mix of classic hits and brand new material, including P!nk’s 2012 single Try, her brand new track, When I Get There, and a cover version of Nothing Compares 2 U, written by Prince and later performed by Sinéad O'Connor. P!nk will perform these three songs and more with the BBC Concert Orchestra.



P!nk says: “It feels so good to be back at Maida Vale Studios after so long and to be able to perform even more songs in the Radio 2 Piano Room for this BBC Two special - including some of my brand new songs. I can’t wait to for you to hear them!”



In a career that's spanned three decades and won her Grammys, BRITs and Emmys - as well as selling 130 million records - P!nk has earned herself a place amongst pop royalty. Since emerging from the girl group Choice in the mid-90s, she has blazed her own trail to become one of the most recognisable - and popular - music stars of the 21st century, with hits including Get The Party Started, Don't Let Me Get Me and Just Like A Pill.



Watch P!NK’s Radio 2 Piano Room performance on BBC iPlayer.