The Manfreds announce 60th anniversary jaunt

The Manfreds are embarking on the last tour featuring both frontmen Paul Jones and Mike D’Abo together.

The 'Do Wah Diddy Diddy' group was formed in 1991 as a reunion of former members of the 1960s pop group Manfred Mann, however without their eponymous founder Manfred Mann, and they are set to celebrate their 60th anniversary with a UK jaunt later this year.

The pair will be joined by original guitarist Tom McGuinness and long-standing Manfreds members Rob Townsend on drums, Marcus Cliffe on bass and Simon Currie on saxophone/flute.

Tom said: “It’s 60 years ago this December that I joined Manfred Mann and 30 years and more since we got together for a one-off gig to celebrate my 50th birthday, with no idea that it would lead to a long-term reunion. How lucky I feel to be once again on-stage making music with The Manfreds."

Paul said: “What's this? Our Diamond Jubilee? Wow!

People say to me: "I bet you never dreamed you'd still be doing this after all these years / decades"; but the truth is that I always believed I'd be out here doing what I do until - and well beyond - this age. The only thing I didn't know was that I'd still be a Manfred, and (as Mike d'Abo frequently points out) we've got Tom McGuinness to thank for that.

"This tour is indeed a celebration: of the longevity of a concept that came together over a long time - and mostly of its own accord.”

Mike added: “I first became aware of Manfred Mann’s reputation with ‘5-4-3-2-1’ storming up the charts, Paul Jones oozing youthful confidence, the band – with a hint of academia about them – had a unique appeal.

Little did I know that, in a couple of years , I’d be joining them as Paul’s replacement. What an incredible thrill and honour that was!

Well… the good news is that The Manfreds are still doing it! Yes, we’re all back together again – Paul Jones, Myself Tom McGuinness – belting out the hits we created all those years ago. What an amazing survival story."

As well as Manfreds classics, fans can expect to hear some solo tracks from Paul, Mike and Tom.

Tickets are on sale below.

21st September Basingstoke The Anvil

22nd September Worthing Assembly Hall

24th September Southend Cliffs Pavilion

29th September York Grand Opera House

30th September Birmingham Town Hall

1st October Liverpool Philharmonic

4th October Hull City Hall

5th October King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

6th October High Wycombe Swan Theatre

11th October St Albans Albarn Arena

12th October Peterborough New Theatre

13th October Folkstone Leas Cliff Hall

14th October Guildford G-Live

19th October Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

20th October Halifax Victoria Theatre

21st October Gateshead The Sage

25th October Swansea Grand Theatre

26th October Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre

27th October Truro Hall For Cornwall

28th October Barnstaple Queens Theatre

2nd November Reading Hexagon

3rd November London Cadogan Hall

4th November Northampton Royal and Derngate

5th November Buxton Opera House

8th November Blackpool Grand Theatre

9th November Leicester De Montfort Hall

10th November Chatham Central Theatre

11th November Cambridge Corn Exchange

23rd November Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

24th November Eastbourne Congress Theatre

25th November Bournemouth Pavilion

26th November Torquay Princess Theatre

