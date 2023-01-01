The Manfreds announce 60th anniversary jaunt

The Manfreds are embarking on the last tour featuring both frontmen Paul Jones and Mike D’Abo together.



The 'Do Wah Diddy Diddy' group was formed in 1991 as a reunion of former members of the 1960s pop group Manfred Mann, however without their eponymous founder Manfred Mann, and they are set to celebrate their 60th anniversary with a UK jaunt later this year.



The pair will be joined by original guitarist Tom McGuinness and long-standing Manfreds members Rob Townsend on drums, Marcus Cliffe on bass and Simon Currie on saxophone/flute.



Tom said: “It’s 60 years ago this December that I joined Manfred Mann and 30 years and more since we got together for a one-off gig to celebrate my 50th birthday, with no idea that it would lead to a long-term reunion. How lucky I feel to be once again on-stage making music with The Manfreds."



Paul said: “What's this? Our Diamond Jubilee? Wow!



People say to me: "I bet you never dreamed you'd still be doing this after all these years / decades"; but the truth is that I always believed I'd be out here doing what I do until - and well beyond - this age. The only thing I didn't know was that I'd still be a Manfred, and (as Mike d'Abo frequently points out) we've got Tom McGuinness to thank for that.



"This tour is indeed a celebration: of the longevity of a concept that came together over a long time - and mostly of its own accord.”



Mike added: “I first became aware of Manfred Mann’s reputation with ‘5-4-3-2-1’ storming up the charts, Paul Jones oozing youthful confidence, the band – with a hint of academia about them – had a unique appeal.



Little did I know that, in a couple of years , I’d be joining them as Paul’s replacement. What an incredible thrill and honour that was!



Well… the good news is that The Manfreds are still doing it! Yes, we’re all back together again – Paul Jones, Myself Tom McGuinness – belting out the hits we created all those years ago. What an amazing survival story."



As well as Manfreds classics, fans can expect to hear some solo tracks from Paul, Mike and Tom.



Tickets are on sale below.



21st September Basingstoke The Anvil



22nd September Worthing Assembly Hall



24th September Southend Cliffs Pavilion



29th September York Grand Opera House



30th September Birmingham Town Hall



1st October Liverpool Philharmonic



4th October Hull City Hall



5th October King’s Lynn Corn Exchange



6th October High Wycombe Swan Theatre



11th October St Albans Albarn Arena



12th October Peterborough New Theatre



13th October Folkstone Leas Cliff Hall



14th October Guildford G-Live



19th October Glasgow Royal Concert Hall



20th October Halifax Victoria Theatre



21st October Gateshead The Sage



25th October Swansea Grand Theatre



26th October Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre



27th October Truro Hall For Cornwall



28th October Barnstaple Queens Theatre



2nd November Reading Hexagon



3rd November London Cadogan Hall



4th November Northampton Royal and Derngate



5th November Buxton Opera House



8th November Blackpool Grand Theatre



9th November Leicester De Montfort Hall



10th November Chatham Central Theatre



11th November Cambridge Corn Exchange



23rd November Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall



24th November Eastbourne Congress Theatre



25th November Bournemouth Pavilion



26th November Torquay Princess Theatre