The Manfreds announce 60th anniversary jaunt

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
The Manfreds are embarking on the last tour featuring both frontmen Paul Jones and Mike D’Abo together.
The 'Do Wah Diddy Diddy' group was formed in 1991 as a reunion of former members of the 1960s pop group Manfred Mann, however without their eponymous founder Manfred Mann, and they are set to celebrate their 60th anniversary with a UK jaunt later this year.
The pair will be joined by original guitarist Tom McGuinness and long-standing Manfreds members Rob Townsend on drums, Marcus Cliffe on bass and Simon Currie on saxophone/flute.
Tom said: “It’s 60 years ago this December that I joined Manfred Mann and 30 years and more since we got together for a one-off gig to celebrate my 50th birthday, with no idea that it would lead to a long-term reunion. How lucky I feel to be once again on-stage making music with The Manfreds."
Paul said: “What's this? Our Diamond Jubilee? Wow!
People say to me: "I bet you never dreamed you'd still be doing this after all these years / decades"; but the truth is that I always believed I'd be out here doing what I do until - and well beyond - this age. The only thing I didn't know was that I'd still be a Manfred, and (as Mike d'Abo frequently points out) we've got Tom McGuinness to thank for that.
"This tour is indeed a celebration: of the longevity of a concept that came together over a long time - and mostly of its own accord.”
Mike added: “I first became aware of Manfred Mann’s reputation with ‘5-4-3-2-1’ storming up the charts, Paul Jones oozing youthful confidence, the band – with a hint of academia about them – had a unique appeal.
Little did I know that, in a couple of years , I’d be joining them as Paul’s replacement. What an incredible thrill and honour that was!
Well… the good news is that The Manfreds are still doing it! Yes, we’re all back together again – Paul Jones, Myself Tom McGuinness – belting out the hits we created all those years ago. What an amazing survival story."
As well as Manfreds classics, fans can expect to hear some solo tracks from Paul, Mike and Tom.
Tickets are on sale below.
21st September Basingstoke The Anvil
22nd September Worthing Assembly Hall
24th September Southend Cliffs Pavilion
29th September York Grand Opera House
30th September Birmingham Town Hall
1st October Liverpool Philharmonic
4th October Hull City Hall
5th October King’s Lynn Corn Exchange
6th October High Wycombe Swan Theatre
11th October St Albans Albarn Arena
12th October Peterborough New Theatre
13th October Folkstone Leas Cliff Hall
14th October Guildford G-Live
19th October Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
20th October Halifax Victoria Theatre
21st October Gateshead The Sage
25th October Swansea Grand Theatre
26th October Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre
27th October Truro Hall For Cornwall
28th October Barnstaple Queens Theatre
2nd November Reading Hexagon
3rd November London Cadogan Hall
4th November Northampton Royal and Derngate
5th November Buxton Opera House
8th November Blackpool Grand Theatre
9th November Leicester De Montfort Hall
10th November Chatham Central Theatre
11th November Cambridge Corn Exchange
23rd November Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
24th November Eastbourne Congress Theatre
25th November Bournemouth Pavilion
26th November Torquay Princess Theatre