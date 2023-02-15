Jason Mraz returns to pop with new single and upcoming album

Jason Mraz is returning to pop music on his eighth studio album, 'Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride'.



The 'I'm Yours' hitmaker is back with the uplifting new single 'I Feel Like Dancing', taken from his upcoming follow-up to 2020's reggae-inspired LP 'Look For The Good'.



The lead single is accompanied by a feel-good music video of Jason dancing his way to a wedding, which is out later today (15.02.23).



He teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Olivia Rodrigos choreographer, Megan Lawson, on the routine.



The full album will be released on June 23.



Jason has also announced a US tour, which kicks off in Edgefield, South Carolina on July 13 and wraps on August 17 with a special orchestral performance in New York.



Meanwhile, the 45-year-old singer-songwriter recently revealed some of the "out-there" places his music has been played, including astronauts in Space.



He said: "I’ve heard it far and wide. I’ve heard it from people backpacking Thailand and coming to a small remote village and someone is playing the guitar and singing 'I’m Yours'. I’ve had the pleasure of visiting NASA and talking to astronauts out in space. They said they listen to our music. I met President Barack Obama. Before I could say anything he said, 'Mr. Mraz, Michelle, and I listen to your music every morning.' That stopped me in my tracks to know a president might put [my music] on his playlist before he leads the free world. I’ve played my music in Antarctica even aboard the National Geographic Explorer for scientists down there. I’m just amazed, but that’s the beauty of sounds and sound waves. Even published works will outlive us … It makes me really aware that songs are really little messages in a bottle. You never know who they are going to reach. But they will and you never know when."



Stream 'I Feel Like Dancing' and pre-order/pre-save the album now on all major platforms.











The track-listing for 'Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride' is:



1. 'Getting Started'



2. 'I Feel Like Dancing'



3. 'Feel Good Too



4. 'Pancakes and Butter'



5. 'Disco Sun'



6. 'Irony of Loneliness'



7. 'Little Time'



8. 'You Might Like It'



9. 'Lovesick Romeo



10. 'If You Think You’ve Seen It All'