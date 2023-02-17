S Club 7 keen to make new music if comeback tour is a success

S Club 7 are all "up for" releasing new music.



All seven members of the pop group - Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina - have reunited for a 25th anniversary tour later this year, and they are keen to put out new music if the tour does well.



Speaking at their press conference to announce their 25th anniversary comeback tour this week, Jon Lee said: "It's something that we have spoken about and it's something we are all definitely up for but we're seeing how the tour goes first.



"It's something that we're actually really excited about but we're just seeing how this goes first."



Paul Cattermole is a tarot card reader and he predicts the 'Reach for the Stars' hitmakers are set for success.



He said: "I got a Wheel of Fortune twice and that is good.



"There were other cards as well like the Ace of Cups, that's passion, new beginnings, your cup overrunning with genuinely passionate emotion or positivity."



Speaking about their comeback, the band said in a statement: "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again.



"We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long!



"Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!"



The group will embark an 11-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland, starting in Liverpool on October 13 and finishing in London on October 28.



S Club are set to perform some of their best-known pop hits, including 'Bring It All Back', 'Never Had a Dream Come True', 'Don't Stop Movin', and 'Have You Ever'.



The chart-topping group was created in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller.



They shot to fame after their TV series, 'Miami 7', with the show's theme tune, 'Bring It All Back', going on to become their first single.



They split in 2003, a year after Paul left due to "creative differences", but had a one-off reunion in 2014 to perform for BBC Children In Need.



When Paul left they dropped the '7' from their name, and later became S Club 3, originally founded by Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Paul, and later S Club Allstars.



Tickets for the tour - which has been named 'S Club 7 Reunited' - will go on sale on Friday (17.02.23), via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Meanwhile, Irish fans can get their tickets via www.ticketmaster.ie.