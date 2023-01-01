Drake wins bid to avoid deposition in XXXTentacion murder case

A judge has ruled that Drake will not have to sit for a deposition as part of XXXTentacion's murder trial.

Mauricio Padilla, the defence attorney for one of XXXTentacion's alleged killers, was granted an order forcing the Certified Lover Boy star to give a deposition - or a sworn out-of-court testimony - later this month about his alleged rivalry with XXXTentacion before his death in 2018.

Drake's lawyers filed a motion to avoid the deposition on the grounds that he had no connection to the case or relevant information regarding the death of the 20-year-old rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard and TMZ, Florida judge Michael Usan sided with Drake on Tuesday, ruling that the artist would not be required to give a deposition. He threw out the previous order siding in Padilla's favour.

It is unclear if Padilla can try to depose Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, at another point in the case.

He represents Dedrick Williams, who is currently on trial with fellow suspects Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome in Florida. They stand accused of killing Onfroy during a robbery outside a shop in June 2018. The trial continues.