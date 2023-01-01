Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira expecting first child together

Marc Anthony and his new wife, Nadia Ferreira, are expecting their first child together just weeks after their wedding.

The music star and former Miss Universe Paraguay shared their news in a joint Instagram post to mark Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

In the photo, the 54-year-old singer can be seen resting a tattooed hand on his wife's baby bump, while Nadia presses her own hand on top of his, with them both showcasing their new rings.

"Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!" Nadia simply wrote in the caption.

She then added in Spanish, "Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas," which means: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The announcement comes just over two weeks after Marc and Nadia, 23, tied the knot in a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida on 28 January.

The couple's intimate wedding was attended by their closest friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonsi, among others.

The baby will be Nadia's first and Marc's seventh. He also shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with his second wife Jennifer Lopez; Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19, with his first wife Dayanara Torres, and Ariana, 29, and Chase, 27, with his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Marc was also previously married to model Shannon De Lima between 2014 and 2016.