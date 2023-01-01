Lorde doesn't 'want to wait' for next album

Lorde doesn't "want to wait" for her fourth album.

The 'Royals' hitmaker is working on the follow-up to 2021's 'Solar Power' - which came four years after her previous record 'Melodrama' - and she insisted she isn't planning as long a wait before dropping her next collection.

She told Ensemble magazine: "You know, it’s my intention, it’s always my intention, to move as quickly as I f****** can and then that ends up taking different forms.

"But this one, I really am trying to. I don’t want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will."

Although the idea of new material dropping in 2023 might seem a stretch, she teased that “anything could happen".

The 26-year-old singer noted she is feeling "excited about what's coming", admitting she always takes "a long time" to lay the groundwork for an album.

She explained: "It has taken me quite a while [to start working on it]. I mean, I do just take a long time… I do a lot of research, I write a lot down.

“Sort of a big chunk of work before I actually start writing music. So yeah, that’s been a really big part of it. It’s been super exciting and I feel excited about what’s coming.”

It's too soon to know what direction Lorde will take on the next album, but she has reflected on the mixed response to 'Solar Power' as well as her need to experiment on what was her third LP.

She added: “Obviously, some people liked it, some people didn’t like it. I think the third album… you do sort of cross over in a way.

"You’re not new any more, and also you want maybe different things…

"I had real things I wanted that I just had to do with [‘Solar Power’], and I feel more clear and calm for having done that."