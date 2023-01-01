Rita Ora joins forces with Fatboy Slim to rework iconic track Praise You

Rita Ora has joined forces with Fatboy Slim to rework his iconic tune 'Praise You'.



The 32-year-old singer is said to have contributed new verses to the song, which is called 'Praising You', and it will feature the original 1999 track's catchy chorus.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rita has always been a massive fan of so to get to work with him is a huge honour.



"The track is very much destined for the dancefloors and is a club banger.



"To rework such a classic hit will always divide music lovers but they both think they have done the original justice."



Last month, Rita - who married filmmaker Taika Waititi last year - dropped her new single 'You Only Love Me', in which she pours her heart out about "feeling vulnerable at the very start of her romantic journey."



A voice memo from Taika is played at the start of the track.



Rita said: "With 'You Only Love Me' and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I've experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life.



"Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music - the journey was not always easy, but I've come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible."



Rita previously spent time in her home country of Albania working on the deeply personal follow-up to 2018's 'Phoenix', and she promised fans they can expect plenty of new projects as she looks to prove that it's possible to "do more than one thing".



Speaking in October, she said: “My dream is to show everybody that you can do more than one thing.



“You can be a musician, actor, dancer, mother, aunt all at the same time. I want to try and do everything.



“Now I am 30 it’s time to get this ball rolling.”