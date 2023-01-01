Lorde reveals fourth album in the works

Lorde has revealed she is working on a fourth album.



While speaking to Ensemble magazine for an interview published on Sunday, Lorde, real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, announced she has been working on a follow-up to her 2021 album, Solar Power.



“It has taken me quite a while (to start working on it),” the Royals singer revealed of the upcoming project. “I mean, I do just take a long time… I do a lot of research, I write a lot down.”



Breaking down her workflow for the project, the singer explained she has “sort of a big chunk of work before I actually start writing music”, adding, “So yeah, that’s been a really big part of it. It’s been super exciting and I feel excited about what’s coming.”



She also insisted fans’ wait time between her third and fourth album may not be another four years, as it was between her second and third albums.



“You know, it’s my intention, it’s always my intention, to move as quickly as I f*****g can and then that ends up taking different forms,” she commented. “But this one, I really am trying to. I don’t want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will.”



On the upcoming album’s sound, possible collaborations, and a release date, Lorde teased, “Anything could happen. Let’s see!”