Iggy Azalea reacts to ex Playboi Carti's arrest

Iggy Azalea has reacted to her ex Playboi Carti being arrested.

Playboi Carti - whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter - has been arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend and injuring her on her neck, chest, and back.

After his arrest, Carter’s ex Iggy Azaela reacted on Twitter.

“Been there. Done that. Warned you,” the Fancy rapper wrote, before adding in a separate tweet, “Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too - (and) rarely visiting your actual son unless (it’s) because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta (and) the press with your serial abuse of (women).”

The rapper shares her three-year-old son Onyx Kelly with Carter.

Later, Iggy responded to a Twitter user seemingly making victim-blaming comments. The 32-year-old replied, “This is such a disgusting thing to say to yourself and to me. With love, see a therapist (and) learn what’s wrong with your train of thought.”

She added, “I have one I see weekly. That’s why I’m aware what you’re saying is deeply flawed.

“‘Next time magically know you’ll be abused. So it’s not your fault’ isn’t the takeaway in personal accountability you think it is. Have an amazing day love.”

Carter’s lawyer told TMZ in a statement published on Tuesday the Magnolia rapper “was falsely accused” of choking and injuring his girlfriend, asserting, “This case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”