Playboi Carti arrested for felony assault

Playboi Carti was arrested for felony aggravated assault late last year.

The 26-year-old rapper, real name Jordan Carter, was arrested in Georgia in December for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend following a dispute over a paternity test, editors at TMZ have reported.

According to the arrest affidavit, the unnamed woman told responding police officers that she and Carti had a conversation about a paternity test and it turned into an argument, which then escalated to a physical altercation.

She allegedly ran to her car and Carti tried to pull her out of the vehicle as she used the car's SOS feature to call police. When cops reported to the scene, they said she had visible injuries to her neck, chest, and back.

The woman told them at the time that she had been in a relationship with Carti for two years and was 14 weeks' pregnant.

Carti's attorney Brian Steel insisted his client was "falsely accused" in a statement to the outlet.

"Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney's office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation," he stated.

The Magnolia rapper has previously been in relationships with Blac Chyna and Iggy Azalea, with whom he shares a two-year-old son named Onyx.