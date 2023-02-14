Pink felt 'numb' when she first heard new single When I Get There

Pink felt "very numb" the first time she heard 'When I Get There'.



The 43-year-old singer - whose upcoming ninth album 'Trustfall' will be released on later this week - has reflected on the deep meaning behind her new single, which dropped today (14.02.23).



Speaking to March issue of Women's Health UK, she said: "I lost my dad in August of 2021. He had cancer for eight years. When that song was sent to me, I was very numb.



"I don't grieve in a normal way, like how I see other people grieve. They have such instant access to their grief, it seems.



"I just kind of go numb. It takes me a really long time to unpack that suitcase, and that song was part of the unpacking. I heard it and I thought, 'That's my song.' "



The 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' hitmaker reflected on the process making her new collection, and revealed she had the benefit of being able to take her time - as well as more risks.



She explained: "I had time, because of a worldwide pandemic, so I went really, really slowly. I was able to take more chances.



"COVID slowed down life in a 'what matters' kind of way for me. Now all I want is to put things in the world that are meaningful and see my kids grow up."



Later this year, Pink will hit the road on her 'Summer Carnival' tour in support of her upcoming album, and she's promised fans a real "lovefest" at the live shows.



She added: "It's a festival and a lovefest. I'm kind of like a circus act... It's exhilarating. Every performance I get to do new things, so I'm always trying to to it.



"And it's going to start getting really hard to do that because I've done the craziest stuff.



"But we're always on the lookout for cool new things that you might not die from."



The full Pink interview can be read in the March issue of Women's Health UK.



