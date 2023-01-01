John Legend felt 'love expand in the house' upon third child's birth

John Legend felt the "love expand" in his house following the birth of his third child.

While speaking to The Wall Street Journal for an interview published on Monday, the All of Me singer reflected on the first two days he spent at home with his newborn daughter.

John and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens last month. They also share daughter Luna, six, and four-year-old son Miles.

"It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house and I felt the excitement," he gushed.

In a previous interview with E! News, John, 44, admitted that he and Chrissy "weren't sure" how their two children "would take" having a younger sibling, because "(we) felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant".

Yet, as soon as Esti arrived, the kids were "just exploding with love and joy".

John and Chrissy, 37, have been married since 2013.