Janet Jackson thanks fans for 'love and support' 19 years after Super Bowl controversy

Janet Jackson thanked her fans for their love and support on Sunday, 19 years after performing at the Super Bowl.



In a Sunday Instagram post, the All For You singer thanked her fans for their dedication 19 years after she incurred backlash for inadvertently showing her nipple onstage at the 2004 Halftime Show.



"Hey, you guys," Janet wrote in her post. "I just want to let you know how much I love and appreciate YOU! Thank u for all of the love and support - every day."



The 56-year-old singer posted her message amid the 2023 Super Bowl, headlined by Rihanna. In 2004, Janet performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Justin Timberlake, during which the SexyBack singer ripped off her nipple shield, leading to a public debate about indecency in broadcasting. The wardrobe malfunction temporarily ruined Janet's career and resulted in her being blacklisted for several years.



Social media users have also named 12 February as Janet Jackson Appreciation Day.



"Speak positive words into your life. Every single morning. Think big," she wrote before the Super Bowl began. "Think healing. Think success. Think peace. Think happiness. Think growth mindset."