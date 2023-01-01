Rihanna 'doesn't have an update' on new music right now

Rihanna "doesn't have an update" on new music after headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show over the weekend.

The Umbrella hitmaker dazzled the crowd with her energetic performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night, with the gig culminating in her revealing that she is expecting her second child.

But in an interview for Good Morning America that aired on Monday, Rihanna insisted she isn't about to release a new album just yet.

"(The fans) are waiting. I'm excited to actually put new music out, but I don't have any updates for you on that yet," she said.

Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, last May.

And the Barbadian star admitted that she was very overwhelmed by the idea of headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show when she was first offered the opportunity.

"(There were) so many things I had to overcome to even do this. I had just become a mom, literally, and I have not been on tour for seven years," the 34-year-old continued. "To go from that to the Super Bowl, it was one of those things that I knew would be a challenge."

Rihanna released Lift Me Up, which was included on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, last October.

The song marked her first new single as a lead artist since 2016.